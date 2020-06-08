School district considering using beacons to track students’ social distancing

A controversial return-to-school plan in Ohio is raising concerns.

The New Albany-Plain Local School District is considering giving children an electronic beacon that tracks their location throughout the day.

The idea is to monitor social distancing and alert those who come in contact with someone should they test positive for the virus.

“We’re really worried they're using an unproven technology that may not help us track COVID-19 but will create another way for the school to accelerate the school's prison pipeline,” said Albert Fox Cahn with the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.

Cahn says this is troublesome on many levels.

“When schools take this information, when government agencies take it, it then becomes vulnerable to law enforcement and other agencies to swoop in, get a court order and require that they hand that information over,” said Cahn.

Cahn points to contact tracing as the only proven method to prevent virus spread.

He says beacon tracking creates a new device sales opportunity for the tech industry. He says this sort of tracking isn't evidence-based and it has flaws.

And, Cahn is worried about how it could contribute to what he says is a history of criminalizing students of color. He’s urging parents to push back and ask for peer reviewed evidence and privacy safeguards.

