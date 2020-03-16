Scholastic creates free, daily learning courses to help students while schools are disrupted by COVID-19

Most schools across the U.S. have been mandated to close for several weeks due to COVID-19.

To help parents in this unprecedented time of need, Scholastic has curated a free digital learning hub designed to support virtual learning plans.

According to a release, Scholastic Learn At Home provides approximately three hours of learning opportunities per day, for up to four weeks of instruction, including writing and research projects based on nonfiction articles and stories, virtual field trips, reading and geography challenges, access to our new digital community for kids Scholastic Home Base, and more.

Teachers can also plan virtual learning meet-ups to discuss and expand on any of the resources found on the site.

Click here to learn more and to access Scholastic Learn At Home.

It's accessible on all devices, including smart phones, and with no sign-up required,

"As more and more teachers, students, and families around the world are affected by the coronavirus, our priority is to support them in the best way we know how—by providing them with rich stories and meaningful projects that will keep kids academically active," says Lauren Tarshis, Senior Vice President & Editor-in-Chief/Publisher, Scholastic Classroom Magazines.