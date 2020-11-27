Menu

SantaCon 2020 in New York canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

John Minchillo/AP
Revelers dressed in holiday theme costumes participate in SantaCon on a rooftop bar Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014, in New York. SantaCon organizers retained lawyer Norman Siegel last week as part of an effort to tame the excesses of the daylong party. Siegel said the government cannot ban SantaCon. But he said the government can reasonably regulate the event. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 6:02 AM, Nov 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-27 08:03:50-05

NEW YORK — Whether you thought SantaCon was naughty or nice, New Yorkers can check the annual bar crawl off their list this year.

The organizers of SantaCon NYC have announced the event will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“2020: The year there was no SantaCon. Remain home and stay on the Good List! We are all in this together so to keep the spirit alive, we have to socially distance and wear a mask. Looking forward to 2021,” an announcement on the official website says.

Tha annual event calls on participants to dress up as Santa, elves or other Christmas creatures from the North Pole for a city-wide bar crawl. And while the event also doubles as a charity fundraiser, it's become a polarizing tradition in New York City.

While thousands of Santas and elves flock to Manhattan for a day of revelry to celebrate the holiday season, many who live or work in the borough have long panned the alcohol-fueled behavior that would certainly put some participants on the naughty list, including brawls and arrests.

This story was originally published by Lauren Cook on WPIX in New York City.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

