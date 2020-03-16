Shelter-in place issued in San Francisco Bay Area, affecting nearly 7M people

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Officials in six San Francisco Bay area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly 7 million people, including the those in the city.

The order issued Monday says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa, as well as the city of Berkeley.

Millions of students are staying home from school to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with districts covering 85% of the state's students shuttered.

People should work from home unless they provide essential services such as public safety, sanitation and health care.

“The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted on Twitter. “There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open."

