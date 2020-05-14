Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Safety protocols include Fox calling NASCAR race from studio

items.[0].image.alt
Terry Renna/AP
Empty grandstands are shown at Darlington Raceway, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Darlington, S.C. Bad weather forced NASCAR to call off qualifying for the Sprint Cup and XFinity series auto races. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Safety protocols include Fox calling NASCAR race from studio
Posted at 8:32 AM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 11:32:12-04

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Among the many new looks for NASCAR's return to racing this Sunday is the approach of broadcast partner Fox Sports.

The network will not send Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon to Darlington Raceway and the duo will instead call the race from a Charlotte studio.

Regan Smith will be the only at-track reporter for the broadcast team.

The Fox team expects to use instant messaging with crews to glean the critical information Gordon and Joy need to properly call a race.

Gordon said he views NASCAR's resumption as a chance for the sport to give hope to the country.  

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.