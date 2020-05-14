Safety protocols include Fox calling NASCAR race from studio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Among the many new looks for NASCAR's return to racing this Sunday is the approach of broadcast partner Fox Sports.

The network will not send Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon to Darlington Raceway and the duo will instead call the race from a Charlotte studio.

Regan Smith will be the only at-track reporter for the broadcast team.

The Fox team expects to use instant messaging with crews to glean the critical information Gordon and Joy need to properly call a race.

Gordon said he views NASCAR's resumption as a chance for the sport to give hope to the country.