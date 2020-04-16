Rutgers copes with coronavirus affecting families of players

Rutgers football players have had family members get sick with the coronavirus and some have dealt with a death, coach Greg Schiano says.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Big Ten Conference university and its athletic programs last month, Schiano says his biggest concern is the health of his players and their families.

He says none of his football players is known to have had the virus, and once he hears about a virus-related illness in a player's family, Schiano telephones the player to ask how the school can help.