Rudy Giuliani has contracted COVID-19, Trump says

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man heading up Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has contracted COVID-19, the President said Sunday.

At 76 years old, Giuliani would be considered at an "increased risk" for COVID-19.

Giuliani is the latest person in the President's inner circle to contract COVID-19. Trump himself, along with first lady Melania Trump, chief of staff Mark Meadows, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Trump's sons Don Jr. and Barron have all contracted the virus.

According to CNN, Giuliani's son, Andrew, contracted the virus in November.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has traveled throughout the country to lead the Trump campaign efforts to overturn election results in several battleground states on the basis of widespread voter fraud. Thus far, Giuliani has presented little evidence to support his claims.

Earlier this week, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had not yet found any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would affect the results of the 2020 election.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated.