Rudy Giuliani has contracted COVID-19, Trump says

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. The president on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 confirmed in a tweet that Giuliani had tested positive for the virus. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-06 16:09:01-05

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man heading up Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has contracted COVID-19, the President said Sunday.

At 76 years old, Giuliani would be considered at an "increased risk" for COVID-19.

Giuliani is the latest person in the President's inner circle to contract COVID-19. Trump himself, along with first lady Melania Trump, chief of staff Mark Meadows, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Trump's sons Don Jr. and Barron have all contracted the virus.

According to CNN, Giuliani's son, Andrew, contracted the virus in November.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has traveled throughout the country to lead the Trump campaign efforts to overturn election results in several battleground states on the basis of widespread voter fraud. Thus far, Giuliani has presented little evidence to support his claims.

Earlier this week, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had not yet found any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would affect the results of the 2020 election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

