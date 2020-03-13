Royal Caribbean, Norwegian suspending cruises over coronavirus fears

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Friday they're suspending cruises due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Caribbean posted this statement on its website:

"We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country. And this is our part to play. So, beginning at midnight tonight, we are pausing the fleet’s US sailings for 30 days."

Royal Caribbean said it's reaching out to guests to help them work through the disruption to their vacations.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Friday it's suspending all cruises between March 13 and April 11 for its three brands: Norwegian Cruise Lines, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

On Thursday, Princess Cruises said it's suspending all cruises for 60 days over concerns about COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

A total of 18 Princess cruise ships will be docked from March 12 to May 10.

This story was originally published by Matt Papaycik at WPTV.