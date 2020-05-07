Menu

Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread

AP
Caleb Jones/AP
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 14:17:36-04

HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving.

A newlywed California couple left their Waikiki hotel room repeatedly, despite being warned by hotel staff, and were arrested.

Others have been arrested at a hotel pool, loading groceries outside a Costco and bringing take-out food back to a hotel room.

The rules, the strictest in any U.S. state, have helped keep infections relatively low.

As of Wednesday, Hawaii reported 626 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths. 

