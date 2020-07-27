Menu

Robert O'Brien, Trump's national security adviser, has COVID-19, reports say

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 27, 2020
Robert O'Brien, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN and Bloomberg.

Both CNN and Bloomberg report that O'Brien has been working from home since last week.

It's unclear when the last time O'Brien met directly with the president, but CNN reports that their last public appearance together came on July 10.

O'Brien is the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration to contract the coronavirus. In May, a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff contracted the virus.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

