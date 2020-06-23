Road trip renaissance: How to stay safe while traveling the country during the pandemic

AAA is expecting the great American road trip to make a big comeback this summer.

If that’s how you plan to spend your vacation time amid the pandemic, think about COVID-19 when you pack. Bring face coverings, gloves, thermometers, and cleaning supplies.

Don't just think about where you're heading, but where you are passing through. That way, you can avoid hot spots.

Gas stations are open, but some rest stops, restaurants, and attractions may be closed or only allowing limited capacity.

“A lot of places are requiring reservations,” said Jeanette Casselano, a spokesperson for AAA. “The last thing you want to do is get somewhere and you're not going to be allowed in, because you don't have that reservation, because you haven't called ahead, or you haven't done your research.”

AAA also recommends you reach out to your hotel to learn of any new guidelines in place.

You can use your cleaning supplies in your room.

“Yes, they've been cleaned and they're extra protocols in place for sanitation,” said Casselano. “For peace of mind, wipe down those high traffic areas when you get into your room – light switches, faucets, lamps, and of course the remote control.”

You can find help for planning road trips on AAA’s website. They also have a COVID-19 travel restriction map.

