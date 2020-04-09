Menu

Research shows most New York coronavirus cases came from Europe, not Asia

Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 09, 2020
Researchers analyzing genomes from coronaviruses taken from New Yorkers starting in mid-March say that travelers from Europe, not Asia, brought the virus to the states.

The New York Times reported that researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine "came to strikingly similar conclusions."

Both teams analyzed genomes from coronaviruses taken from New Yorkers starting in mid-March, the New York Times stated.

Researchers at Penn State University found that the coronavirus came from bats.

