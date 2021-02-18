Menu

Reports: FBI investigating New York Gov. Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

Hans Pennink/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 6:52 PM, Feb 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-17 21:05:26-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York are investigating Gov. Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, according to a report from the Albany Times Union and ABC News.

This follows a recent report from the New York Post which a secretary to the governor, Melissa DeRosa, privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for the way the state handled nursing home death data and allegedly said the state thought the numbers would be used against them by federal prosecutors.

Several lawmakers from across New York state called for action on Cuomo following the release of a report.

Back in January, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a scathing report on the way that nursing homes in New York State handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The AG’s office began receiving reports of patient neglect in nursing homes since the virus broke out. In one three-month period starting in March, nearly 800 New Yorkers flooded the phone lines with complaints.

Cuomo's office released a statement:

As we publicly said, DOJ has been looking into this for months. We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to.”

This article was written by Paul Ross for WKBW.

