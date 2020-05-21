Menu

Report: Universal Orlando eyes June 5 as date to reopen back up to public

AP Photo/John Raoux)
In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla.
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-21 18:16:40-04

Just days after reopening the CityWalk, Universal Orlando Resort is hoping to open its theme parks next month.

According to ABC-affiliate station WFTV , Universal Orlando Resort is eyeing June 5 as the date to reopen its enclosure to the public.

The announcement comes as Florida is currently in Full Phase 1 of Governor Ron DeSantis' plan to open Florida.

With Full Phase 1, theme parks are allowed to submit their reopening plans to state officials.

On Thursday afternoon, the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved Universal Orlando Resort's reopening plan, WFTV reports.

Now, the approved plan goes to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' desk for him to endorse before it heads to Gov. DeSantis' desk, WFTV reports.

As of Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort's theme parks and hotels are expected remain closed through at least May 31, according to its website.

The state must first approve Universal Orlando Resort's reopening plans before allowing Universal to officially reopen on Friday, June 5.

WFTS first reported this story.

