Report: 34 White House staffers, contacts infected with the coronavirus

A FEMA report obtained by ABC News said that 34 White House staffers and contacts were infected with the coronavirus.
According to ABC News, some of those infected were not identified in the report, but a number of those infected have confirmed positive tests in recent days, including President Donald Trump.
According to PBS, which identified 33 of the 34 confirmed cases, said that 11 of the coronavirus cases stemmed from workers of last week’s presidential debate in Cleveland. The White House Correspondents Association confirmed three positive cases.
*33* WH-related cases:
1+2 POTUS, FLOTUS
3 S. Miller
4 Laurie
5-7 Press aides
8 @PressSec
9 NEW *Crede Bailey, security chief* (@jenniferjjacobs)
10 Stepien
11 Christie
12 Hicks
13 Conway
14-16 US Senators
17 McDaniel
18 Jenkins
19 Luna
20-22 WH press
23-33 Debate staff
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 8, 2020
Others who have identified positive coronavirus tests:
- White House aide Hope Hicks
- First lady Melania Trump
- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
- Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
- Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie
- RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
- Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
- Bodyman Nick Luna
- Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins
- Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway
- Aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller