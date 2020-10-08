Menu

Report: 34 White House staffers, contacts infected with the coronavirus

Alex Brandon/AP
In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo President Donald Trump, center, stands with Judge Amy Coney Barrett as they arrive for a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches from fourth row from front on far right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Report: 34 White House staffers, contacts infected with the coronavirus
Posted at 5:57 PM, Oct 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-07 20:57:02-04

A FEMA report obtained by ABC News said that 34 White House staffers and contacts were infected with the coronavirus.

According to ABC News, some of those infected were not identified in the report, but a number of those infected have confirmed positive tests in recent days, including President Donald Trump.

According to PBS, which identified 33 of the 34 confirmed cases, said that 11 of the coronavirus cases stemmed from workers of last week’s presidential debate in Cleveland. The White House Correspondents Association confirmed three positive cases.

Others who have identified positive coronavirus tests:

  • White House aide Hope Hicks
  • First lady Melania Trump
  • Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
  • Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
  • Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
  • Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie
  • RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
  • Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  • Bodyman Nick Luna
  • Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins
  • Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway
  • Aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller
