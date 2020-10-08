Report: 34 White House staffers, contacts infected with the coronavirus

A FEMA report obtained by ABC News said that 34 White House staffers and contacts were infected with the coronavirus.

According to ABC News, some of those infected were not identified in the report, but a number of those infected have confirmed positive tests in recent days, including President Donald Trump.

According to PBS, which identified 33 of the 34 confirmed cases, said that 11 of the coronavirus cases stemmed from workers of last week’s presidential debate in Cleveland. The White House Correspondents Association confirmed three positive cases.

*33* WH-related cases: 1+2 POTUS, FLOTUS

3 S. Miller

4 Laurie

5-7 Press aides

8 @PressSec

9 NEW *Crede Bailey, security chief* (@jenniferjjacobs)

10 Stepien

11 Christie

12 Hicks

13 Conway

14-16 US Senators

17 McDaniel

18 Jenkins

19 Luna

20-22 WH press

23-33 Debate staff — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 8, 2020

Others who have identified positive coronavirus tests:

White House aide Hope Hicks