Rep. Ilhan Omar says her father has died from complications of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday.

"Surely we belong to God and to him shall we return," she said in a statement. "It is with tremendous sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father, Nur Omar Mohamed. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew and loved him."

She also asked that the public respect her and her family’s privacy.

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.