Reese Witherspoon's label, Draper James, thanks teachers with free dresses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Reese Witherspoon's clothing line, Draper James, is thanking teachers for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them free dresses.

The actress and founder of the label wrote in an Instagram post:

These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I have been so encouraged by the ways people are showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers. During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.

To apply for a free dress, complete this form before this Sunday, April 5 11:59 ET. Offer is valid while supplies last.

Draper James says it will be in touch with the recipients on Tuesday, April 7, with details on how to redeem their new dresses.





Draper James' flagship store opened in Nashville's 12th South neighborhood in October 2015.

This story was originally published by Erin Zeigler at WTVF.