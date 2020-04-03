Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Reese Witherspoon's label, Draper James, thanks teachers with free dresses

Posted: 6:07 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 09:08:58-04
items.[0].image.alt
2020 Invision
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Reese Witherspoon's label, Draper James, thanks teachers with free dresses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Reese Witherspoon's clothing line, Draper James, is thanking teachers for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them free dresses.

The actress and founder of the label wrote in an Instagram post:

These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I have been so encouraged by the ways people are showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers. During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.

To apply for a free dress, complete this form before this Sunday, April 5 11:59 ET. Offer is valid while supplies last.

Draper James says it will be in touch with the recipients on Tuesday, April 7, with details on how to redeem their new dresses.


Draper James' flagship store opened in Nashville's 12th South neighborhood in October 2015.

This story was originally published by Erin Zeigler at WTVF.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.