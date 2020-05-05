Menu

Recovered coronavirus patients dealing with lingering medical problems

Posted at 2:55 PM, May 05, 2020
For some patients, beating the coronavirus may be just the first part of an even more prolonged battle.

COVID-19 has had lingering effects on some people, Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist with the Yale School of Medicine, said.

"If you've been through this, you're still not done," Dr. Krumholz said. "We need to work carefully together to make sure you get stronger."

COVID-19 is still a new virus, and little is known about those who have recovered. Some seemingly healthy individuals who contracted coronavirus and recovered now have heart disease.

"We think there may be this post-virus syndrome," Dr. Krumholz said. "When the virus goes to the heart and causes direct damage, that could happen to anyone. That's not specific to anyone with heart disease."

Dr. Robert Segal, cardiologist, and president of labfinder.com, said it's also affecting children. In some cases, kids diagnosed with COVID-19 are showing symptoms of Kawasaki disease, an autoimmune disorder.

"It causes weakening of the heart muscle," Dr. Segal said. "Your immune system attack blood vessels: a very uncomfortable situation for kids."

People who've recovered should pay attention to their bodies, experts warned. Parents should be extra vigilant when monitoring their kids. People recovering from coronavirus should follow up with their doctor.

"How are the lungs working? How is the heart working? How's the liver? How long does it take to get back to normal? We don't know that yet," Dr. Krumholz said.

It's unclear if those who are experiencing lingering health issues will eventually return to normal.

WPIX's Cristian Benavides first reported this story.

