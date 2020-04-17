Quarantunes: Las Vegas DJ still spinning with daily social media show

LAS VEGAS — Clubs and DJ’s have been forced to put their music on pause all over Las Vegas with nightlife on hold. But now, many are turning to social media for entertainment, and one DJ is taking the party online.

“Vegas is unlike anywhere else,” DJ Vice said. “Vegas to me is where everybody saves their energy, their money, their crazy side and like lets it all out and goes wild.”

For more than 15 years, DJ Vice has been making crowds come alive, pumping up the volume for packing clubs on the Las Vegas Strip, including hot spots like Marquee hotel-casino at the Cosmopolitan and Tao inside the Venetian.

Now, DJ Vice is recreating the Vegas scene at home with his daily online show, Quarantunes.

“It’s just a really cool way to bring that positive energy and connect with people,” DJ Vice said.

Social media is allowing that connection to be felt all over the world.

“I’ve got people from London to Nigeria to Dubai, and it’s just a wild feeling to see everyone jump on these live streams and say hey I heard you at Marquee or hey I was at one of your Vegas gigs ten years ago,” DJ Vice said.

With in-person connections now on hold, more and more people are turning to social media for entertainment. But DJ Vice says the Las Vegas community will come out stronger.

“I really believe that we will come back stronger than ever,” DJ Vice said. “And when I’m back in Vegas standing behind that DJ booth, I know it’s going to be my moment to feel proud of a city that has done so much for me and I’m ready to give back to them.”

Recently, DJ Vice did a livestream fundraiser for local employees in Las Vegas impacted by the coronavirus and says more fundraisers are on the way. His show, Quarantunes, airs on his Instagram and Facebook pages Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. PT.

This story was originally published by Kalyna Astrinos on KTNV in Las Vegas.