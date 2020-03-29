Quarantine around NY, NJ, CT will 'not be necessary,' Trump says

President Trump says it has been determined a quarantine of New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut will be unnecessary after floating the idea earlier Saturday.

"On the recommendation of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government," he tweeted.

"A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!"

President Trump said earlier Saturday he had spoken with some governors and was considering some type of an enforceable quarantine to prevent people in New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut from traveling.

He told reporters at the White House that it would be for a “short period of time, if we do it at all.”

All three governors of those states expressed confusion at the idea.

Over 60,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut combined.