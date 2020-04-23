Publix says it will buy farmers' excess food, donate it to food banks

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix says it plans to help out farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many commercial food distributors canceling contracts as Americans stay home, farmers across the country have no one to buy their crops — leading to huge food waste. But Publix has pledged to buy excess fresh produce and milk from farmers and then donate the food to Feeding America.

Publix, which has more than 1,000 grocery store locations in the southeast, is working to donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and more than 43,500 gallons of milk to Feeding America food banks, according to a press release.

“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities.”

“We are thrilled about Publix’s initiative to buy additional milk from Southeast Milk for processing and donation to Feeding America member food banks,” said Southeast Milk Inc. President Joe Wright in a press release. “It’s a win-win for our farmers who are feeling the impact of decreased demand and the families who are in need of nutrient rich milk during this pandemic.”

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

