Publix announces they're expanding hours, suspending reserved shopping times

Posted at 9:54 AM, May 15, 2020
Publix is expanding hours and suspending reserved shopping times , the company announced on Thursday.

According to a press release, stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 16. Publix pharmacies are also returning to their regular operating hours.

"Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we've operated under reduced hours," the release said.

The chain previously rolled out special shopping hours for seniors, vulnerable guests, and first responders because of the pandemic.

"With our newly expanded hours, we will suspend reserved shopping hours. We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded," Publix said. "We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day when we can better accommodate that need."

