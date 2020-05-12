Protesters line up body bags at Florida capitol, call for caution in reopening state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of protesters laid out a line of body bags on the steps of the Florida Capitol building Tuesday morning.

This group is part of the Indivisible Movement. The body bags represent lives lost due to COVID-19.

Florida is currently in Phase One of Gov. Ron DeSantis' 3-step plan to reopen the state. DeSantis promises to only move forward when there is no evidence of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

However, protesters say the demonstration is meant to urge DeSantis to listen to medical experts and not cave to pressure to open the state too fast, which they say risks more lives.

"There needs to be adequate testing and there needs to be contact tracing so that we can actually resume our normal lives," said Spike Gram, a volunteer for the organization.

"Too many people aren't taking this seriously," Mike King, another volunteer, said. "They're walking around without masks. People have to remember that the mask are not only protecting you but also other people."

Similar demonstrations also took place Tuesday at the State Capitols in Texas and Arizona.

This story was originally published by WTXL Staff in Tallahassee, Florida.