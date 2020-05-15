Pro tennis tours extend coronavirus hiatus until end of July

The professional tennis tours are extending their suspensions caused by the coronavirus pandemic through at least the end of July.

The total number of tournaments scrapped by the ATP and WTA since March now tops 40.

Both tours say they will make further scheduling announcements in June.

The top tours already had been on hold at least until July 13 — that was announced on April 1, the same day that the All England Club said it would be canceling Wimbedon for the first time in 75 years.

The U.S. Open's status for 2020 is expected to be decided by June.