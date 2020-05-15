Menu

Pro tennis tours extend coronavirus hiatus until end of July

MARTIN BUREAU/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier center court is pictured at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. The professional tennis tours extended their suspensions caused by the coronavirus pandemic through at least the end of July on Friday, May 15, 2020, bringing the total number of scrapped tournaments around the world to more than 40. (Martin Bureau/Pool via AP, File)
Pro tennis tours extend coronavirus hiatus until end of July
Posted at 9:22 AM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 12:22:34-04

The professional tennis tours are extending their suspensions caused by the coronavirus pandemic through at least the end of July.

The total number of tournaments scrapped by the ATP and WTA since March now tops 40.

Both tours say they will make further scheduling announcements in June.

The top tours already had been on hold at least until July 13 — that was announced on April 1, the same day that the All England Club said it would be canceling Wimbedon for the first time in 75 years.

The U.S. Open's status for 2020 is expected to be decided by June.

