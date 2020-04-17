Princess Sofia of Sweden to volunteer at hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Sofia of Sweden is turning in her tiara for medical scrubs.

In an announcement on her Instagram account, the princess said she went through a 3-day training program online through Sophiahemmet University.

"Within the framework of the 'emergency response', I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning," she wrote on Instagram . "To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding."

Sofia is the honorary chairman of the Stockholm hospital where she will be volunteering, Yahoo! reported.

Sophiahemmet Hospital's spokesman Pia Hultkrantz told Fox News that the princess wouldn't "be working directly with patients but rather supporting doctors and nurses through kitchen shifts, disinfecting instruments and cleaning."