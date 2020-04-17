Princess Sofia of Sweden to volunteer at hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Sofia of Sweden is turning in her tiara for medical scrubs.
In an announcement on her Instagram account, the princess said she went through a 3-day training program online through Sophiahemmet University.
"Within the framework of the 'emergency response', I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning," she wrote on Instagram . "To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding."
I förra veckan genomgick jag en sjukvårdsutbildning med fördjupning inom hälsa, vård och omsorg på @sophiahemmet Inom ramen för ”beredskapslyftet” är jag nu placerad på en av sjukhusets vårdavdelningar där jag tillsammans med andra nyutbildade kollegor stöttar och avlastar vårdpersonalen med olika uppgifter, bland annat omsorg av patienter och städning. Sophiahemmet har i sin tur ställt sina resurser till Region Stockholms förfogande. Ett 40-tal medarbetare är utlånade för att arbeta inom intensivvården på akutsjukhusen. Dessutom avlastar Sophiahemmet akutsjukhusen genom att stötta kirurgi inom främst cancer. Jag är sedan tidigare engagerad i Sophiahemmets verksamhet. Att i denna svåra tid få möjlighet att hjälpa till är oerhört givande. Tack!
Sofia is the honorary chairman of the Stockholm hospital where she will be volunteering, Yahoo! reported.
Sophiahemmet Hospital's spokesman Pia Hultkrantz told Fox News that the princess wouldn't "be working directly with patients but rather supporting doctors and nurses through kitchen shifts, disinfecting instruments and cleaning."