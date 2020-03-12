Menu

Princess Cruises suspending business for 60 days amid the coronavirus pandemic

Posted: 6:07 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 09:07:28-04
Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The cruise ship is scheduled to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Princess Cruises says it is suspending its business for two months over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNBC, the line is docking its 18 cruise ships from March 12 to May 10.

Those aboard cruise ships scheduled to end within five days will complete their voyages as planned. Anyone aboard a cruise that is scheduled to last through March 17 will end the voyage at the "most convenient location for guests, factoring operational requirements."

Princess is offering anyone affected by the cancellations full credit for their trips in the form of any future cruise departing through May 1, 2022.

A handful of princess cruise ships have been site of coronavirus outbreaks in recent months. While sailing through Asia in February, patients aboard the Diamond Princess were found to have contracted COVID-19, and after days searching for a port, were eventually allowed to dock in Japan. Passengers were then quarantined on the ship. Nearly 700 passengers aboard the ship contracted COVID-19, and seven passengers died.

Passengers aboard the Grand Princess tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. On Monday, the ship docked in Oakland. The disembarkment of the ship continues, as passengers are tested for the virus before traveling home or to quarantine.

