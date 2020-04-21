Presidential debate planning proceeds despite virus worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Preparations for the 2020 general election debates are underway despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates says its planning for the fall events is proceeding "according to schedule."

In a statement Tuesday, the group said it "will continue to monitor and assess developments regarding public health and safety as debate planning proceeds."

The debates are expected to feature President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but the formal invitations won't be issued until the summer.

The first debate is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Notre Dame.