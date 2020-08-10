Menu

Shooting outside of White House caused President Trump to be removed from news conference

President Trump holds Monday news conference after signing executive order
Posted at 2:10 PM, Aug 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-10 18:07:25-04

President Donald Trump was removed from his evening coronavirus news conference on Monday after a shooting took place outside of the White House complex, Trump confirmed to reporters.

Minutes into his briefing, Trump was told to leave his briefing by a Secret Service agent. Trump said he was not taken to the bunker, and just stepped outside of the briefing room.

Trump said that a suspect was shot by law enforcement outside of the White House. Trump complimented authorities for handling the incident.

Trump was in the midst of a briefing on the government's response to the coronavirus when he was removed from the briefing. He returned moments after being removed.

