President Trump gives coronavirus update from the White House

President Donald Trump will hold a news briefing geared toward the administration’s response to the coronavirus for the second straight day. Wednesday’s briefing is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Trump offered a different tone on the White House’s coronavirus response, conceding that he expects the virus to get worse before it gets better.

“Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is,” Trump said. “That's the way -- that's what we have. You look over the world, it's all over the world.”

Trump also echoed the advice of leading infectious disease experts by encouraging young people to avoid crowded indoor spaces, such as bars.

“We're, instead, asking Americans to use masks, socially distance, and employ vigorous hygiene, wash your hands every chance you get while sheltering high-risk populations,” Trump said. “We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings. Be safe and be smart.”

Data indicates that it’s not just cases seeing an increase as the number of coronavirus-related deaths also have risen in recent weeks. On Monday, more than 1,100 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, according to New York Times data. Monday marked the most coronavirus-related deaths in a single day in the US in more than six weeks.

While the initial surge of coronavirus deaths were large attributed to a massive outbreak in the New York region, the Sun Belt has seen a surge in new cases, which the president pointed to during his Tuesday news conference.

