WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden to deliver remarks focusing on coronavirus pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday focusing on the coronavirus pandemic after being briefed by his COVID-19 advisory team.

Biden will deliver his remarks from Wilmington, Delaware, at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Biden's transition team told CNN that the President-elect talk about Trump's administration's slow pace for getting vaccinations out. He will also detail his plan on how he'd get the vaccines out quicker.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID data tracker, 11.5 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed, but only 2.1 million people have received their first dose.

Biden will also give a general status update on the pandemic and the expectations that infection rates and the number of deaths could possibly increase in the coming weeks, Axios reported.