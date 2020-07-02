President Donald Trump to hold a briefing on COVID-19 response

President Donald Trump will hold a briefing regarding the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to a press release from the White House.

Trump's presser comes as cases are spiking across the country. According to a database kept by Johns Hopkins, the U.S. reported about 50,000 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, a new record.

Trump's comments will also come about an hour after the monthly jobs report indicated that the U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June. While the report marked the second straight month of job growth, the U.S. still has yet to fully recover from the 22 million jobs lost at the outset of the pandemic.

Further job growth may also be stunted as states seek to pause or take steps back in their reopening process to combat spiking numbers.