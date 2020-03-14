President Donald Trump tests negative for COVID-19, White House says

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the White House.

Trump has been exposed to at least two people who have since tested positive for COVID-19 — one at CPAC, and one at an event with Brazilain President Jair Bolsinaro.

Trump said Saturday that he had been tested following a press conference on Friday.

The White House maintains that Trump has been symptom-free.

Despite CDC recommendations that anyone exposed to COVID-19 patients self-quarantine, Trump said during a press conference on Friday that he did not plan to self-quarantine. He also repeatedly shook hands with health industtry CEOs and other government officials.

"It almost becomes a habit," Trump said Saturday when asked about shaking hands.

He also added that he was "never was a hand-shaker" until he "became a politician" and said he "needed to get out of the habit of shaking hands."

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

