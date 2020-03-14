Menu

President Donald Trump tests negative for COVID-19, White House says

Posted: 4:30 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 19:42:21-04
AUSTIN, TX - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF) annual convention at the Austin Convention Center on January 19, 2020 in Austin, Texas. This is the third consecutive year Trump has spoken at the AFBF annual gathering. (Photo by Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the White House.

Trump has been exposed to at least two people who have since tested positive for COVID-19 — one at CPAC, and one at an event with Brazilain President Jair Bolsinaro.

Trump said Saturday that he had been tested following a press conference on Friday.

The White House maintains that Trump has been symptom-free.

Despite CDC recommendations that anyone exposed to COVID-19 patients self-quarantine, Trump said during a press conference on Friday that he did not plan to self-quarantine. He also repeatedly shook hands with health industtry CEOs and other government officials.

"It almost becomes a habit," Trump said Saturday when asked about shaking hands.

He also added that he was "never was a hand-shaker" until he "became a politician" and said he "needed to get out of the habit of shaking hands."

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

