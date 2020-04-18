LIVE: President Donald Trump, coronavirus task force hold briefing

President Donald Trump will address the country along with his coronavirus task force on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

According to an official White House schedule provided to media members on Saturday morning, Trump was not originally scheduled to host a briefing on Saturday. However, at about 1 p.m. ET, Trump tweeted that he would be speaking to the media.

Trump's briefing comes as protesters in Texas and Wisconsin held rallies on Saturday, calling for state governors to relax social distancing guidelines and "reopen" economies. This week, Trump initially claimed he had the authority to force states to reopen their economies before formally presenting a plan that would leave the decision up to state governors. However, Trump has seemingly encouraged his supporters to protest governors who are extending "stay at home" orders, as he called for the "liberation" of some states in a series of tweets on Friday.

Trump's briefing also comes amid reports that cross-contamination at CDC labs resulted in the delay of test kits to states that needed them at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

I will be having a White House Press Conference today at 5:00 P.M. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

Currently, there are more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States. At least 37,730 people have died of the disease throughout the country.