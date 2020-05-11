Menu

Premier League can restart in June without spectators if UK doesn't see new spike in virus

Dave Thompson/AP
Manchester City’s Phil Foden, right, and Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Premier League can restart in June without spectators if UK doesn't see new spike in virus
Posted at 7:12 AM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 10:12:57-04

LONDON — The British government says sports events will be allowed to resume in England in June if there is no new spike in coronavirus infections.

Spectators will not be allowed into stadiums until “significantly later.”

The announcement aids the Premier League’s plan to resume its season in June as it held a conference call on Monday with clubs about the logistics involved in playing again.

The national lockdown that was imposed in March and led to the shut down of sports is starting to be lifted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

