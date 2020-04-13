Police say COVID-19 patient purposefully spat on nurse, security officer at Michigan hospital

WYANDOTTE, Mich. — A man being treated for the coronavirus at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital allegedly purposefully spit on a nurse and security officer, police say.

The incident happened April 6 around 3:30 p.m.

The man was allegedly aggravated with staff after a nurse advised him that he could not leave his room while being treated.

When the patient walked into the hallway against the nurse's orders, officials called security.

Police say the patient was combative, according to a report by The News-Herald in Southgate, Michigan. He allegedly asked, "how do you like the COVID?" before spitting on the nurse and security officer.

Police did not release further details and did not say whether the patient was facing charges.

"The health and safety of our team members is our top priority," Henry Ford Health System said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance for any assaultive behavior that puts our team members in harm's way. We are working closely with our local law enforcement agency and questions should be directed to them."

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.