Police in Washington say women dressed as health care workers are stealing packages off porches

A police department in Washington state says people dressed as health care workers are stealing packages off porches.

The Kennewick Police Department shared photos of the two suspects taken from doorbell camera video. The two women — both of them in dark green scrubs, one of them in gloves — allegedly snatched packages off porches after they had been delivered by shipping companies.

Police say they don't think the suspects are actually nurses.

"The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients(not their property) (sic)," the department said in a Facebook post.

According to CNN, one package was stolen from the home belonging to an actual health care worker and a police officer.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes either woman or their car to cll the department's on-emergency line at 509 628-0333 and provide KPD Case 20-1687.