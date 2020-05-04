Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Police in Washington say women dressed as health care workers are stealing packages off porches

items.[0].image.alt
Credit: Kennewick Police Department
Police in Washington say women dressed as health care workers are stealing packages off porches
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 11:00:35-04

A police department in Washington state says people dressed as health care workers are stealing packages off porches.

The Kennewick Police Department shared photos of the two suspects taken from doorbell camera video. The two women — both of them in dark green scrubs, one of them in gloves — allegedly snatched packages off porches after they had been delivered by shipping companies.

Police say they don't think the suspects are actually nurses.

"The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients(not their property) (sic)," the department said in a Facebook post.

According to CNN, one package was stolen from the home belonging to an actual health care worker and a police officer.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes either woman or their car to cll the department's on-emergency line at 509 628-0333 and provide KPD Case 20-1687.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.