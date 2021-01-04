Menu

Pharmacist accused of spoiling COVID-19 vaccine believed it would change people's DNA, officials say

The pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling COVID-19 vaccine is due in court Monday.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 04, 2021
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling nearly 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic made his initial appearance in a Wisconsin court Monday.

Steven Brandenburg is the pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling vials of vaccine at the Grafton Aurora Medical Center on Dec. 24.

According to a probable cause statement, Brandenburg removed the box containing the vaccine from a refrigerator and let it out for 12 hours, rendering it useless.

Brandenburg told investigators that he believed the vaccine was not safe for people and would "harm them and change their DNA," the probable cause said.

Brandenburg, according to the Grafton Police Department, is an "admitted conspiracy theorist."

Brandenburg was arrested on Dec. 31 on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property.

Officials say 57 people did receive the vaccine after it was left out, but they do not believe those people are in any danger.

