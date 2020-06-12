Personal protective equipment now available in vending machines

New safety measures are now in place at airports across the country.

“Anyone in the airport must wear a mask at all times while in the airport,” said Stacey Stegman, spokesperson for Denver International Airport.

While travel is down, new safety options are going up after vending machines offering personal protective equipment arrived.

“It’s new, it’s different and it’s a stark reminder of the world that we are in today and traveling under these circumstances,” Stegman said.

The price for PPE is $6 for two surgical masks with hand sanitizer and a tray cleaner, and $12 for two KN95 masks, hand sanitizer and a tray cleaner.

“If it takes the masks to get our concerts back, then I’m all for it,” said Brad Michaels, who has traveled the world as drummer for the band Good Charlotte.

Michaels flies private as often as possible but while traveling commercial, he says protection is a priority.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he said of PPE vending machines. “I think the price is a little ridiculous: two masks for $6 but we’re at the airport, so.”

Now more airports like McCarran International in Las Vegas are also carrying these PPE vending machines.

In New York City, PPE vending machines have hit the streets and have even gone underground.

David Edelman is with Rapid Mask2Go. He noticed a demand for PPE and installed these vending machines across the city with plans to expand across the East Coast.

“This was a cost effective, quick way to get more masks in the hands of as many people as possible,” he said.

Because whether on the subway or in the sky, this is the new norm of traveling during the COVID-19 era.