People are turning to video games in isolation – here's why

Video games are even more popular now with social distancing orders.

A psychologist says other than being fun, there are three main motives to play these games.

First is the feeling that you're good at something. Second, online games give us a way to connect with others, especially now when we have to physically stay away. Third is the sense of control they give us.

Professor Christopher Ferguson says the last two are hard right now to meet.

"So, you may see an increase in people turning to games that do provide like world-building, or are real-life simulators in various ways, so games where you get to actually create the environment to some extent, and almost in some games have almost god-like control," said Ferguson, a professor of psychology at Stetson University

Ferguson says it's unclear what the time limit should be on gaming for adults and kids.

"As long as they're getting adequate exercise and adequate sleep, and during regular times, you know they're able to do their school work or as adults we're able to get our regular work done, then two hours, three hours, five hours, it doesn't really matter, you know as long as it's balanced with everything else," said Ferguson.

Ferguson says the inability to stop can be associated with mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

