People are dressing up to take out trash during COVID-19 pandemic

Courtesy of Danielle Askew
Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 16, 2020
Taking out the trash has never looked more glamorous.

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping a lot of people indoors, a kindergarten teacher in Australia named Danielle Askew started the Facebook group Bin Isolation Outing.

Askew wanted to find a way for people to leave their homes in a safe, fun way.

"So basically the bin goes out more than us, SO let's dress up for the occasion!" Askew told NBC News.

With over 800,000 Facebook members, people from all over the world are taking out their trash while wearing anything from prom dresses to Halloween costumes.

"The concept has taken off because people are social beings and because we're isolated away from everyone, this is a great way that we're able to reach out to mankind, make friends, have a laugh, and still stay sane while we are isolated," said Askew to NBC News.

