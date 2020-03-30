Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pentagon orders 8,000 additional ventilators

Posted: 1:26 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 16:26:22-04
items.[0].image.alt
Staff Sgt. Brandy Nicole Mejia/AP
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks to members of the media during a news conference to discuss the department's efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Pentagon Briefing Room in Washington, on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Army Staff Sgt. Nicole Mejia/Department of Defense via AP)
Pentagon orders 8,000 additional ventilators

The Pentagon has ordered an additional 8,000 ventilators, with delivery of the first 1,400 by early May.

The $84.4 million order was placed with several suppliers under existing Defense Logistics Agency contracts.

A Pentagon spokesman, Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Andrews, identified the four suppliers as Zoll, Combat Medical, Hamilton Medical, and VyAire. Andrews said delivery locations will be prioritized by FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

These are in addition to the 2,000 ventilators that the Pentagon previously said it would make available to FEMA from Defense Department stockpiles.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.