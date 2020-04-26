Menu

Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing

** HOLD FOR STORY ** In this April 7, 2020, photo released by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19 at Naval Base Guam who were being taken to local hotels in an effort to implement social distancing. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Julio Rivera/U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-26 16:16:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — With coronavirus tests in limited supply, the Pentagon has devised a phased approach that focuses first on testing an elite slice of the military that includes counterterrorism and strategic nuclear forces.

The aim is to allocate testing materials in a way that preserves what the military deems its most vital missions and takes into account the test requirements for high-risk civilians.

This approach belies President Donald Trump's assertions that national testing capacity is not an issue.

Pentagon officials say they aim to increase the number of tests from about 7,000 a day currently to 60,000 a day by June. 

