Pence urges school reopening in Louisiana amid virus surge

Gerald Herbert/AP
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards greets Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 14, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence insisted schools should reopen to in-person instruction for students in a visit to Louisiana.

The state has reemerged as one of the nation's hot spots for the coronavirus only months after signs pointed to a successful outbreak response.

The Republican vice president appeared at Louisiana State University with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders.

Pence described the nation as "in a much better position today to deal with the pandemic" even as virus cases surge across much of the country.

Louisiana isn't taking the wide-open approach sought by Pence.

Schools are planning a mix of online and in-person learning this fall.

