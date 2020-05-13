Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Paul Manafort released from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
2019 Getty Images
Yana Paskova/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, arriving to his arraignment in New York County Criminal Court, plead not guilty to state mortgage fraud charges on June 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Paul Manafort released from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports say
Posted at 5:09 AM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 08:09:24-04

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman who was convicted of tax fraud and conspiracy as part of the Mueller investigation, will serve out the remainder of his prison sentence at home, according to ABC News and CBS News.

ABC News reports that Manafort was released FCI Loretto in Pennsylvania on Wednesday due to the spread of COVID-19 and will serve out the remainder of his seven-year sentence in home confinement.

While no inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ABC News that the layout of the prison would make it difficult to contain an outbreak should anyone be infected.

In April, Manafort requested an early release from prison because of the risk COVID-19 could pose on his health. Manafort, 71, was rushed to the hospital in December after suffering a heart ailment.

Manafort has been imprisoned since January 2018.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.