Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AP
This combination of file photos shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, on Nov. 29, 2019, in Mexico City and President Donald Trump on April 17, 2020, in Washington. The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for U.S.-Mexico relations — two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, Trump and López Obrador are carrying on like old pals. (AP File Photo)
Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 15:02:53-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for U.S.-Mexico relations — two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration.

Instead, presidents Donald Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador are carrying on like old pals.

Things appear so chummy between them that the Mexican president, who has not traveled outside his country since taking office nearly 18 months ago, is talking about visiting his U.S. counterpart.

It's almost enough to forget that less than a year ago Trump threatened crippling tariffs on Mexican exports.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.