Pandemic and chill: Netflix adds a cool 16M subscribers

Matt Rourke/AP
This July 17, 2017, photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 17:48:30-04

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Netflix is cementing its status as one of the world's most essential services during a pandemic as more people latch on to its vast video library as a source of entertainment and comfort during a time when there is almost nowhere to go but home.

The video streaming pioneer picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year in a performance that more than doubled the growth that Netflix forecast in January, well before the COVID-19 outbreak began to shut down the economy.

The performance announced Tuesday lifted Netflix's already soaring stock to new highs.

