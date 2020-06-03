Oklahoma State football player tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Tulsa protest rally

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest rally in Tulsa.
After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.
— Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020
In a tweet sent out on Tuesday night, the redshirt senior also wrote that he was protective of himself while attending the protest.
"Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe," Ogbongbemiga said.
Before the news, the Cowboys released a safe return plan for it's football student-athletes and indicted what would happen if a player tested positive for COVID-19:
- If a student-athlete, coach or support staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will enter the quarantine protocol per medical, local/state health department and university guidelines and will begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment from the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants.
- The positive student-athlete will be moved to separate housing designated by OSU for quarantine purposes.
- Appropriate contact tracing as per local/state health department and university guidelines will begin and all that have been in contact will be instructed to quarantine and have symptoms monitored for a period determined by health and medical officials. Contact tracing will begin with the student-athlete’s cohort/workout group.
- After the determined quarantine time, if the traced contact group is not showing symptoms, they will be retested for COVID-19 prior to resuming activities. Upon receiving a negative test, they will await specific instructions from the team physician and/or the athletic training staff regarding a return to activities.
- Upon recognition of symptomatic student-athletes and/or staff in the west end zone facility, the person will immediately be referred and directed to OSU University Health Services (or Stillwater Medical Center if after working hours) for evaluation, testing and treatment.
- If needed, transportation to University Health Services or Stillwater Medical Center for symptomatic student-athletes will be provided from athletic training staff wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.
Ogbongbemiga finished with 100 total tackles, five sacks and one interception last year for the Cowboys.
The Tulsa Health Department sent 2 Works for You the following statement:
The Tulsa Health Department will contact any individual or setting deemed at risk for exposure for all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among Tulsa County residents. The virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets among individuals within close personal contact (within 6’) for a prolonged period of time (ten minutes or longer). Anyone with concerns about their risk of exposure can contact the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355.
The Tulsa Health Department respects those exercising their right for peaceful assembly. Crowds and large gatherings can be a conduit for the transmission of COVID-19, which is spreading in our community. All residents are encouraged to exercise their right to gather and protest safely, which includes wearing a cloth face covering to protect those around you, use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not readily available, practice social distancing, and avoid touching your face. We want to encourage residents to use their voice, but do so safely.
Today, we reported an additional 34 cases and three deaths in our community, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057 and 57 respectively.