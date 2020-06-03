Oklahoma State football player tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Tulsa protest rally

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest rally in Tulsa.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

In a tweet sent out on Tuesday night, the redshirt senior also wrote that he was protective of himself while attending the protest.

"Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe," Ogbongbemiga said.

Before the news, the Cowboys released a safe return plan for it's football student-athletes and indicted what would happen if a player tested positive for COVID-19: