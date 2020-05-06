Oklahoma school librarian giving out free books to students during pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa teacher is working on getting free books to kids who might not otherwise have them.

With schools and public libraries closed, families who might not have the money for extra books are having to make do. That's where Donna Bishop is stepping in.

The McKinley Elementary School librarian is determined to bring books to the kids, no matter what. So with schools closed down, she's moved her operation outside.

At the end of the McKinley Elementary grab-and-go lunch line, Bishop offers free books from her library that normally wouldn't leave the shelves.

"When we have more popular works that they have available in the library, these books are passed over," Bishop said. "But now they're the cream of the crop."

Bishop says she does it because with all the public and school libraries shut down, many kids who love to read might not have access to free books.

To keep her makeshift library open every day, she grabbed books from her own library, schools that are shutting down, and several donations.

Bishop says now is the most important time for families to stock up on books, because this summer might become a reading summer, with community centers and pools closed.

"Take what you can get right now, because this summer is not going to be the same as it was last summer," Bishop said.

For the next two weeks, she will be at her outside library every day, handing out books and learning materials.

This story was originally published by Chris DiMaria on KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.