Oklahoma nail salon staves off online assault after mask confrontation

A nail salon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is rushing to defend itself after an assault at its store went viral.

Grace Nguyen, an employee at Hollywood Nails of Brookside said the nail salon was just following standard coronavirus safety restrictions when it required a complaining customer to wear a mask inside.

The woman took to Facebook and wrote that the nail salon made her leave after she explained she’s exempt from wearing a face mask due to a medical condition.

Nguyen said they offered the woman a face shield instead, and she responded by saying, “They don’t work.” Nguyen also tells 2 Works For You, the salon offered to see the woman after hours for an appointment, without a face mask, and she refused.

This article was written by Mason Mauro for KJRH.