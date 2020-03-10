Ohio State University suspending in-person classes, moving to online instruction in wake of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University has suspended in-person classes and will move to virtual instruction "effective immediately" through at least March 30.

That includes "face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings," according to an online announcement and an email sent to students.

"We will re-evaluate these guidelines on an ongoing basis and share updates or modifications as more information becomes available," the email update from Ohio State President Michael Drake read.

While completing classes online, Ohio State officials said students can return to their permanent residence or return to campus, "where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged."

No new, non-essential events will be scheduled on campus through April 20.

Travelers returning from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. During that period, students and faculty "are not permitted to come to work, attend class or participate in any other campus or community activities."

All university-sponsored international travel is also suspended, including "new travel as well as any currently booked trips between now and April 20." Domestic air travel "will be limited to business essential travel and will be approved on an as-needed basis."

For more information and general questions, email coronavirus@osumc.edu.

Earlier Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the first three confirmed coronavirus/COVID-19 cases in the state. Those cases are based in Cuyahoga County outside of Cleveland. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus near Columbus.

